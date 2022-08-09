Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $703,978.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $703,978.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,844,387 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

