Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Just Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:JUST opened at GBX 76.43 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).

Several brokerages have commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120.75 ($1.46).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

