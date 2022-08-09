Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.64. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $245.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

