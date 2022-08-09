Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.21 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00009604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $548.44 million and $64.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00118698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00266710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 248,689,490 coins and its circulating supply is 246,205,116 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.