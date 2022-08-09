Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 10,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

