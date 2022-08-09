Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 10,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
