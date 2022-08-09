KeyCorp Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $225.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.