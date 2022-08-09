Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Group from SEK 123 to SEK 113 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Kindred Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC KNDGF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.
Kindred Group Company Profile
Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kindred Group (KNDGF)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.