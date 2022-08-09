Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Group from SEK 123 to SEK 113 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Kindred Group alerts:

Kindred Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC KNDGF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.