Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $3,899.06

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 353.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Klimatas has a market cap of $3,899.06 and $19.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 368.2% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

