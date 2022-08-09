KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,904. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,712 shares of company stock valued at $151,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

