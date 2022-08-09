Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00328764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00120397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,086,758 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

