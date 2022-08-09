Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.00 and a beta of 2.89.
In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
