Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.46

Kryll (KRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Kryll has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

