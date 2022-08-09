Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.02

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and film, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products and GENESTAR.

