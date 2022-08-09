Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $58.49 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $58.49 or 0.00255752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $495.41 million and approximately $46.25 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

