Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,780 shares of company stock worth $1,710,313 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $125,742,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,416,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

