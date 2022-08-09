Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $308.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LH traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.87. 8,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,250. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.