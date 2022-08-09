LBG Media (LON:LBG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.
LBG Media Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of LBG Media stock opened at GBX 106.56 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.25. The firm has a market cap of £219.96 million and a PE ratio of 3,552.00. LBG Media has a 12 month low of GBX 94.21 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 213 ($2.57).
LBG Media Company Profile
