LBG Media (LON:LBG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

LBG Media Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LBG Media stock opened at GBX 106.56 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.25. The firm has a market cap of £219.96 million and a PE ratio of 3,552.00. LBG Media has a 12 month low of GBX 94.21 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.