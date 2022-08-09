LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 0.8 %

LendingClub stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $498,139. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.