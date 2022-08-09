LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

LENSAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.11. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

