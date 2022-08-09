LGCY Network Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $34,065.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

