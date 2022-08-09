Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.73. 9,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

