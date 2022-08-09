Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. 7,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

