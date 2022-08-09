Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $172,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

