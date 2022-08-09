Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

VNQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,651. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

