Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. 89,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

