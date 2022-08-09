Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 319,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.