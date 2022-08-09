Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $383,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 130,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.