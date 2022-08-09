Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 69,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average is $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

