LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Hits $972,230.75

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $972,230.75 and approximately $105.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

