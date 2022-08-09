Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.18 million.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.8 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average is $252.75. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.