Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0775 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $68.22 million and $3.15 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

