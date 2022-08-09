Loser Coin Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $599,754.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Loser Coin Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.