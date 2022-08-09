Lossless 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $371,972.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $371,972.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

