Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

