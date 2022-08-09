Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 582,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $195.86. 32,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

