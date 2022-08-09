Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $125.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.54% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LITE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,867. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

