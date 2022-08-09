LunchMoney (LMY) Hits Market Cap of $166,894.79

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $166,894.79 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

