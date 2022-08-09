LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 377 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

