LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.