LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.07. 159,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

