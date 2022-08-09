LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

TFC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

