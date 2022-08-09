LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $371,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $78.46 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

