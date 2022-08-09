LWM Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.71. 89,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. The company has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

