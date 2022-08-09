Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,588,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after acquiring an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

