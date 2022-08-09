Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Cut by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of MMP opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

