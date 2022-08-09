Magna International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Magna International Stock Performance
TSE MG opened at C$80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.72. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$68.39 and a 12-month high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.2700008 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.