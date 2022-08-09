Magna International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE MG opened at C$80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.72. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$68.39 and a 12-month high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.2700008 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magna International Company Profile

MG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

