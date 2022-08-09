Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 14.0 %

MX stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,341. The firm has a market cap of $548.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 653,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

