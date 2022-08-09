Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
MLVF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
