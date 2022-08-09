Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

MLVF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.