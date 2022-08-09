Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after acquiring an additional 228,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,806,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.