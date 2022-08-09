Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.